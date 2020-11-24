Florence man faces charge in connection to deadly crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man was arrested after police said a passenger inside his car died following a crash.
Police said there was a single-vehicle crash back in July along the 100 block of Chase Street.
The driver of the car ran away from the scene, but left an injured passenger inside the vehicle, according to police.
Authorities said the passenger was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital, where they died several weeks later.
An investigation found that William Jones was the driver of the vehicle.
He was taken into custody on Friday and charged with leaving the scene involving death.
Jones remains in the Florence County Detention Center under at $20,000 surety bond.
