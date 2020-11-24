FIRST ALERT: Warmer Thanksgiving ahead, watching for some showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief drop in temperatures, unseasonably warm weather is set for a return.
Another morning for a jacket as we fall into the 40s to kick off Wednesday. A few more clouds arrive through the day as warmer weather returns. Afternoon highs approach 70° on Wednesday.
Moving into Thanksgiving, a weak cold front is set to arrive in the Carolinas. This will spark off some showers, mainly before lunchtime. Expect to see clearing skies into dinnertime. It will be a warm holiday this year as afternoon highs climb to 73°!
The warm weather isn’t going anywhere through the weekend as we hold in the 70s through Saturday, dipping just a few degrees to end the weekend. The larger drop in temperatures will arrive early next week as a strong cold front arrives Monday. A round of heavy rain will be followed by afternoons in the upper 40s by Tuesday.
