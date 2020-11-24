FIRST ALERT: Milder through Thanksgiving with showers possible

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Temperatures will warm up through the end of the week with a few showers possible from time to time.
After a cool start to the day, temperatures will warm quickly this afternoon to near 70. As moisture increases across the area, clouds will start to increase with mostly cloudy to overcast skies likely by the mid to late afternoon. A few light and spotty showers will be possible from time to time.
Moving into Thanksgiving, a weak cold front is set to arrive in the Carolinas. This will spark off some scattered showers at times, but any rainfall will continue to be light and spotty. Despite mostly cloudy skies and a few showers, temperatures will remain very warm with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 70s.
The warm weather isn’t going anywhere through the weekend as we hold in the 70s through Saturday, dipping just a few degrees to end the weekend. The larger drop in temperatures will arrive early next week as a strong cold front arrives Monday. A round of heavy rain will be followed by afternoons in the upper 40s by Tuesday.
