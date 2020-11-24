DHEC: S.C. records 1,374 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 1,374 new cases of COVID-19, and 22 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 196,330 and those who have died to 4,010, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 85 additional COVID-19 cases and two new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 10,407 and the percent positive was 13.2%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,163 inpatient hospital beds, 8,437 are in use for a 75.58% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 873 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 211 are in ICU and 83 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
