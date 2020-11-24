Crews battle two-alarm fire at Horry County Government garage

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County Government garage went up in flames Tuesday morning in Conway, officials said.
Crews were called to 4401 Privetts Road just after 9 a.m. for reports of a structure fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Officials said the blaze prompted a second-alarm. Around 10 a.m., crews reported the fire was extinguished.
Tony Casey, HCFR spokesperson, said the building is used to perform maintenance on county-owned vehicles.
The fire was contained to just one structure, Casey said. He doesn’t believe any vehicles were damaged.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
There were no reported injuries.
County officials have not released the estimated cost to repair the damage to the building.
