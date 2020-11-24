Coastal Volleyball’s Forman, Nemeth earn top Sun Belt honors

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced today that Coastal Carolina’s Anett Nemeth has been voted the conference’s Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year for the second-straight season while head coach Jozsef Forman was named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year for the second time.
Nemeth was also named to the All-Sun Belt first team along with teammates Ani Bozdeva and Brigitta Petrenko, while Lina Perugini was selected second-team all-conference.
Nemeth led Coastal Carolina volleyball to its best regular season ever with a perfect 16-0 overall and Sun Belt record. The Pecel, Hungary, native led the Chants to an opening round and semifinal round victories in the Sun Belt Championship tournament before being injured early in the championship match. The Chanticleers went on to fall short in a thrilling five-set championship match and end the season with an 18-1 record.
The junior, who was selected to the All-Sun Belt first team for the third-straight season, led Coastal and the Sun Belt and ranked 15th nationally in kills with 4.44 kills per set. She also led the conference with 5.12 points per set, ranked second with 0.38 service aces per set, and fourth with a .334 hitting percentage.
Coach Forman earned his third coach of the year honor at Coastal Carolina having won the 2015 Big South Conference honor before winning his two Sun Belt awards in 2017 and again this year.
Petrenko is now a two-time first-team all-conference selection and was also the 2019 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year. The sophomore setter ranked sixth in the conference with 8.91 assists per set. She also led the conference and ranked 10th nationally with 0.49 service aces per set. Petrenko set a Coastal Carolina offensive attack that ranked first in the Sun Belt and eighth in the NCAA with a .276 hitting percentage.
Bozdeva ended the season ranked second on the team with 2.72 kills per set and a .284 hitting percentage while also ranking fourth on the squad with 31 total blocks. The senior outside hitter from Razlog, Bulgaria, helped Coastal defensively at the net to hold their opponents to an NCAA-leading .119 hitting percentage.
Perugini helped to anchor a defense that has helped the Chanticleers to their 18-1 season. The sophomore from Bethlehem, Pa., led Coastal Carolina and ranked fifth in the Sun Belt with 4.98 digs per set. Perugini also recorded 66 set assists and seven service aces.
Following is a complete list of all honors voted on by the Sun Belt Conference volleyball coaches:
Player of the Year: Anett Nemeth, Coastal Carolina
Offensive Player of the Year: Anett Nemeth, Coastal Carolina
Defensive Player of the Year: Alli Wells, UTA
Setter of the Year: Emily DeWalt, Texas State
Freshman of the Year: Rebecca Walk, South Alabama
Newcomer of the Year: Leigh Maher, Little Rock
Coach of the Year: Jozsef Forman, Coastal Carolina
All-Sun Belt First Team
Laura Jansen, Little Rock
Madison Brown, Arkansas State
Ani Bozdeva, Coastal Carolina
Anett Nemeth, Coastal Carolina
Brigitta Petrenko, Coastal Carolina
Avery Breaux, Louisiana
Hali Wisnoskie, Louisiana
Alli Wells, UTA
Emily DeWalt, Texas State
Janell Fitzgerald, Texas State
Tyeranee Scott, Texas State
Amara Anderson, Troy
All-Sun Belt Second Team
Leigh Maher, Little Rock
Kendahl Davenport, Arkansas State
Lina Perugini, Coastal Carolina
Mya Wilson, Georgia Southern
Kara Barnes, Louisiana
Kelsey Bennett, Louisiana
Rebecca Walk, South Alabama
Briana Brown, UTA
Brianna Ford, UTA
Brooke Townsend, UTA
Lauren Teske, Texas State
Cheyenne Hayes, Troy
