Coastal Volleyball’s Forman, Nemeth earn top Sun Belt honors
Coastal Carolina Volleyball (Source: WMBF)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics | November 24, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 7:01 PM

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced today that Coastal Carolina’s Anett Nemeth has been voted the conference’s Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year for the second-straight season while head coach Jozsef Forman was named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year for the second time.

Nemeth was also named to the All-Sun Belt first team along with teammates Ani Bozdeva and Brigitta Petrenko, while Lina Perugini was selected second-team all-conference.

Nemeth led Coastal Carolina volleyball to its best regular season ever with a perfect 16-0 overall and Sun Belt record.  The Pecel, Hungary, native led the Chants to an opening round and semifinal round victories in the Sun Belt Championship tournament before being injured early in the championship match.  The Chanticleers went on to fall short in a thrilling five-set championship match and end the season with an 18-1 record.

The junior, who was selected to the All-Sun Belt first team for the third-straight season, led Coastal and the Sun Belt and ranked 15th nationally in kills with 4.44 kills per set.  She also led the conference with 5.12 points per set, ranked second with 0.38 service aces per set, and fourth with a .334 hitting percentage.

Coach Forman earned his third coach of the year honor at Coastal Carolina having won the 2015 Big South Conference honor before winning his two Sun Belt awards in 2017 and again this year.

Petrenko is now a two-time first-team all-conference selection and was also the 2019 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year.  The sophomore setter ranked sixth in the conference with 8.91 assists per set.  She also led the conference and ranked 10th nationally with 0.49 service aces per set.  Petrenko set a Coastal Carolina offensive attack that ranked first in the Sun Belt and eighth in the NCAA with a .276 hitting percentage.

Bozdeva ended the season ranked second on the team with 2.72 kills per set and a .284 hitting percentage while also ranking fourth on the squad with 31 total blocks.  The senior outside hitter from Razlog, Bulgaria, helped Coastal defensively at the net to hold their opponents to an NCAA-leading .119 hitting percentage.

Perugini helped to anchor a defense that has helped the Chanticleers to their 18-1 season.  The sophomore from Bethlehem, Pa., led Coastal Carolina and ranked fifth in the Sun Belt with 4.98 digs per set.  Perugini also recorded 66 set assists and seven service aces.

Following is a complete list of all honors voted on by the Sun Belt Conference volleyball coaches:

Player of the Year: Anett Nemeth, Coastal Carolina

Offensive Player of the Year: Anett Nemeth, Coastal Carolina

Defensive Player of the Year: Alli Wells, UTA

Setter of the Year: Emily DeWalt, Texas State

Freshman of the Year: Rebecca Walk, South Alabama

Newcomer of the Year: Leigh Maher, Little Rock

Coach of the Year: Jozsef Forman, Coastal Carolina

All-Sun Belt First Team

Laura Jansen, Little Rock

Madison Brown, Arkansas State

Ani Bozdeva, Coastal Carolina

Anett Nemeth, Coastal Carolina

Brigitta Petrenko, Coastal Carolina

Avery Breaux, Louisiana

Hali Wisnoskie, Louisiana

Alli Wells, UTA

Emily DeWalt, Texas State

Janell Fitzgerald, Texas State

Tyeranee Scott, Texas State

Amara Anderson, Troy

All-Sun Belt Second Team

Leigh Maher, Little Rock

Kendahl Davenport, Arkansas State

Lina Perugini, Coastal Carolina

Mya Wilson, Georgia Southern

Kara Barnes, Louisiana

Kelsey Bennett, Louisiana

Rebecca Walk, South Alabama

Briana Brown, UTA

Brianna Ford, UTA

Brooke Townsend, UTA

Lauren Teske, Texas State

Cheyenne Hayes, Troy

