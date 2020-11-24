CCU ranked No. 20 in first CFB Playoff Poll of 2020 season

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The 2020 Coastal Carolina football team has achieved something for the first time in program history.
The first College Football Playoff Poll of the 2020 season was released Tuesday. The undefeated Chanticleers were ranked 20th.
Following their 34-23 win over App State, the Chants rose one spot in the Amway Coaches Poll to No. 17 but dropped one spot to No. 16 in the AP Poll.
Coastal will look to clinch the Sun Belt East this weekend as the Chants will head to San Marcos to take on a 2-9 Texas State team. Kickoff at Bobcat Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on ESPN Plus.
