Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand receives 100 Thanksgiving meals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Members at the Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand are receiving a Thanksgiving meal donated by community members.
The Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors teamed up with Sysco and Captain Archie’s to provide the meals.
Families will have the option of choosing to take home a turkey or ham, plus all the traditional Thanksgiving sides like green beans and bread.
Felicia Fratto, a realtor with Beach Connection Realty and vice president of CCAR’s Community Outreach Committee, said last year they partnered with the club to help raise money to donate a Thanksgiving meal to every club family.
Fratto said because of 2020 challenges and changes in the Boys & Girls Club, they realized the club didn’t have the money raised to provide the dinners.
In just one phone call, Captain Archie’s and Sysco stepped in to provide everything.
Fratto explained why they continue to help the Boys & Girls Club.
“They are in their new facility this year, which is so exciting, and we are so happy for them and we just want to show our support and our continued support for them in the Grand Strand area,” Fratto said.
Jennifer Nicely, owner of Pinnacle Real Estate Academy and CCAR committee member, was the one who contacted Captain Archie’s. She’s happy they can provide the food to the organization.
“This year has been hard enough on everybody, financially, emotionally, mentally, and anytime you can take a little bit of stress off someone no matter what that avenue that is, it makes you go home feeling so much better than when you arrived,” Nicely said. “So I think this year, out of all years, the love needs to be spread even more.”
The 100 Thanksgiving meals will feed roughly 75 families with the remainder given to the staff.
Jeremy Howard, program director of the Boys & Girls Club, said this is all about the community and helping each other. He wants his members to know they’re loved.
“We don’t know families’ financial situations,” Howard said. “We don’t know with this time of year if they are scrambling to have turkey on the table or if kids are eating peanut butter and jelly. But for us to have a whole meal for them to have, that’s the biggest thing for me.”
Howard added this is the third year the Boys & Girls Club received support from CCAR to help provide Thanksgiving meals to its members.
