Woman accused in missing Horry County man’s murder, child neglect case out of jail

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The woman charged in connection with the death of a man who was reported missing last month is now out of jail.
The J. Reuben Long Detention Center website shows that Meagan Jackson, 35, is now out to home detention.
Jackson and former Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell are charged with murder in the death of Greg Rice.
During a bond hearing last Thursday on the murder and criminal conspiracy charges, it was revealed that Jackson, who is the mother of Rice’s four children, was also facing four counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
According to the arrest warrant, Jackson is accused of locking the three youngest children in their rooms with no way of getting out. Authorities said the children were forced to urinate in their rooms using “whatever containers were available.”
It was revealed during Thursday’s hearing that the children were taken by the Department of Social Services and placed in the custody of Jackson’s half-brother, according
Jackson appeared for a bond hearing Friday afternoon on the charges and was given a $5,000 surety bond for each of the four counts.
During the Thursday bond hearing, a judge gave her a $100,000 surety bond. Dontell received a $125,000 surety bond.
The judge said he did not consider them a flight risk or danger to the community.
Dontell is also out on home detention.
