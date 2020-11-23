Two million lights make-up ‘The Great Christmas Light Show” in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s going to be a little brighter in North Myrtle Beach for the next month or so.
The city opened its Great Christmas Light Show on Monday night.
“Absolutely the best one we’ve ever seen,” said Tim Coynesmith, who’s visiting from North Carolina. “So cool, so many lights, so many animations, the music synced to the lights. It was awesome.”
The Coynesmith family is trying to find fun, safe activities to do while they visit North Myrtle Beach. They drove through the Great Christmas Light Show because it didn’t require them to even get out of the car.
“There were a couple of other families with us and we had a Zoom call going on our phones as we were going through,” said Coynesmith. “Normally we’d be in the same car, but we couldn’t do that, so we were doing it on Zoom as we were going through the lights together, so that was really fun.”
From music land to an enchanted forest, the Great Christmas Light Show has 13 different “lands” to see, including two brand new ones for 2020.
“This year, we’ve got a new land of ice and snow with some famous characters, a new underwater theme,” said North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation Marketing Director Angel Sylvester. “We hope it grows each year so everyone can see something new and the old that they all love.”
The North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation Department starts setting the lights up in August, but Sylvester said it’s really a year-round effort.
She said many of the light fixtures are made by the parks and recreation team. They flip through coloring books and when they see a design they like, they build it.
“We work on it all year, so to finally be able to put it on is such a relief and excitement to be able to put it on,” said Sylvester.
In the eyes of the Coynesmith’s, that hard work paid off.
“It’s a weird year and we’re trying to be festive, so we thought why not,” said Tina Coynesmith. “It’s the first thing we’ve done and it’s amazing.”
A drive through the Great Christmas Light Show takes about 20 minutes and costs $15 per vehicle Monday through Thursday and $20 per vehicle Friday thru Saturday when Santa’s Village is open.
It’s open every night from 5:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. now through Dec. 30 except for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
