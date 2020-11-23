Tidelands Health, DHEC offer free flu shots at two drive-through events

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are teaming up to offer free flu shots at two large-scale drive-through events in December, officials announced Monday.
According to a press release, the free flu shot events will be held:
- Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North, Grissom Parkway entrance, Myrtle Beach
- Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Carroll Ashmore Campbell Marine Complex, 101 River Walk Drive, Georgetown
Those 6 months and older are eligible to receive a free flu shot. Health insurance is not required and will not be requested. No appointments will be accepted, the release stated.
“As we head into what is traditionally peak flu season, we want to make sure everyone gets this important flu shot,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health. “It’s not too late to get the flu shot and be protected throughout flu season.”
The flu shot reduces the risk of getting the flu and can help lessen the severity of the flu if an individual still contracts the flu virus, Tidelands Health officials state. Getting a flu shot also reduces the risk of flu-associated hospitalization.
“By taking this simple step, area residents can help protect themselves from the flu – and help prevent the region’s health care system from becoming overburdened as providers respond to both COVID-19 and flu cases,” the release stated.
For more information, call 1-866-TIDELANDS or visit tidelandshealth.org.
