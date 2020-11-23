S.C. sees increase in COVID-19 testing ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – COVID-19 testing locations across South Carolina have seen an increase in testing over the past two weeks, with some popular sites testing almost 100 residents per hour, officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday.
This comes just days before the Thanksgiving holiday and as the state continues to ramp up testing opportunities and capacity at locations across S.C. to meet holiday testing demand, a press release stated.
State public health officials also continue to urge South Carolinians to “remain vigilant and practice known public health safety measures.”
“We are encouraged to see that South Carolinians are once again stepping up to the plate and doing the right thing as we continue our fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s interim public health director. “While routine testing is key to knowing your individual health status, a negative test result doesn’t mean you can stop wearing a mask or social distancing. Face coverings and avoiding indoor group gatherings remain as important as ever.”
On Monday, DHEC announced 1,095 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths. That brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 194,902 cases and 3,987 deaths.
To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reiterate that the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people in the household. For those who must travel, health officials said they should get tested before and after their trip and follow public health safety measures.
“Asymptomatic individuals can unknowingly carry the virus and pass it along to others who may become more severely ill if they contract the virus,” a DHEC press release stated.
The latest COVID-19 information for South Carolina is available at schdec.gov/COVID19.
