Missing 11-year-old girl with critical medical condition found safe

Missing 11-year-old girl with critical medical condition found safe
Lakeisha Washington (Source: CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff | November 21, 2020 at 8:34 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 10:47 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say an 11-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend in Charlotte has been found safe.

Lakeisha Washington was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Police searched with K-9s, a helicopter and multiple officers, but weren’t able to find her.

Officers said Washington was without medication, and there was concern for her wellbeing.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Monday, officials said she was found in good health and was being reunited with her family.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.