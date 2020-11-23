Police search for missing woman last seen near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Horry County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
According to Horry County police, 40-year-old Denise Wickberg was last seen on Friday, Nov. 20, near Esso Road and Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach.
Authorities have not released any additional information on the circumstances surrounding Wickberg’s disappearance.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
