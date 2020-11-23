Police arrest one suspect in connection to armed robbery at Darlington Waffle House

Butch Miller (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | November 23, 2020 at 8:15 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 8:15 PM

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington police took a suspect into custody on Monday in connection to an armed robbery at Waffle House.

Authorities said back in January, Butch Miller and another suspect went into the Waffle House along South Main Street with a gun and demanded that employees open the register.

Documents state that the two held several victims, including customers, at gunpoint while taking money from the cash register.

Surveillance video below from armed robbery at Waffle House:

Video Armed robbery Waffle House in Darlington city

This was done with the intent to deprive the victim of its money and place all victims in fear for there (sic) life and safety,” according to arrest warrants.

Warrants also state about $300 was taken from the cash register.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Miller was arrested and charged with armed robbery. He is currently at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

