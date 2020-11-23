One dead in Conway shooting, suspect in custody

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead following a shooting late Sunday night in Conway, according to officials.
June Wood, city of Conway spokesperson, said the victim was found in a parking lot in the 100 block of Rivertown Boulevard. The call was dispatched around 11:30 p.m., she added.
A suspect is in custody, Wood said. That person’s identity was not immediately available.
Patty Bellamy, deputy coroner for Horry County, said the victim is a 30-year-old male who died at the scene.
The victim’s name is expected to be released Monday afternoon pending notification of next of kin.
