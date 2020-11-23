Murder suspect surrenders to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of stabbing a man to death in Robeson County has turned himself in.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that 26-year-old Ryan Locklear of Lumberton surrendered to investigators.
He’s is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Vernar Hammonds. He also faces charges of robbery and two counts of misdemeanor simple assault.
Back in June, deputies responded to Hazel Road where they found Hammonds suffering from a stab wound. Hammonds was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.
