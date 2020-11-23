Meals on Wheels of Horry County to offer prayer shawl in this week’s delivery

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a gift of hope, love, and care this Thanksgiving.
Meals on Wheels of Horry County will include a Thanksgiving meal and handcrafted gift in this week’s delivery.
The gifts are prayer shawls made by New Life Prayer Shawl Ministry. Each gift has a sticker saying “from our heart - to your hands.” The package also includes a cross and placemat.
For Doris Kennedy, the woman behind the shawl creations, she’s happy to be apart of it.
“It means the world to me,” she said. “The saddest part of all this is that these people generally are either infirmed or elderly. With the lockdowns, the only connection they have is with their Meals on Wheels driver. To me, it touches my heart that we can provide this for them.”
Doris said the prayer included on the front of the package is about loneliness and sickness. She said it will touch their souls.
“This is one mantle that really has a connection and the testimony I have received from people who have received this is amazing,” Kennedy said. “Some of them don’t even believe in God and then they get one of these and it kind of changes, especially in hospice, because of a prayer shawl.”
Angie Moncrief, Meals on Wheels ministry operations director, said volunteer drivers will arrive between 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. to deliver this week’s meals.
The includes the complete Thanksgiving meal donated to Meals on Wheels by Conway Manor - turkeys, stuffing, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, and green beans - as well as the prayer shawls.
Moncrief said they’re in need of monthly Waymaker sponsors. She added they’re growing and expanding programs and are looking for monthly partners to help establish an operations budget of routine donations.
“As of now, all of our donations come from the community and not corporate or monthly routine donors,” Moncrief said.
Moncrief said people in the community can also help by adopting a senior. She said to adopt a “senior” for the month - including all meals, toiletries, and operational expenses - it costs about $30 a week.
“We would love to have families adopt a senior a month and know that they are making a difference in that senior’s life by providing them the basic nutrition needs five days a week, but also helping eliminate the isolation piece and become their pen pal, send notes and cards through the year, participate in outreach events we do to engage our seniors and more,” Moncrief said.
