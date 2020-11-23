Horry County police searching for missing woman last seen on Saturday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen over the weekend.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, 51-year-old Rosalind Drayton was last seen at 5 p.m. on Nov. 21 at a location off Esso Road and the U.S. 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach.
Drayton was wearing a striped shirt and black pants with a white stripe.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (843) 248-1520.
