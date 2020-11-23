Horry County police arrest 2 men in connection to drug trafficking case

Horry County police arrest 2 men in connection to drug trafficking case
Horry County police seized these drugs during a traffic stop near Conway. (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | November 23, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 8:44 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police got a number of drugs, including cocaine and heroin, off the streets during an investigation.

Members of the Horry County Police Department’s Street Crime Unit were following up on a tip on Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road outside of Conway when they saw a vehicle believed to be involved in some thefts in the area.

They initiated a traffic stop and discovered one of the people in the car was wanted, and they were also in possession of drugs.

Police seized cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, crack, meth and a handgun.

Kenyada Alford faces several charges including trafficking cocaine and trafficking heroin. He’s currently at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Arvey Martin is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary. He was released on Monday on a $10,000 bond.

Kenyada Alford, Arvey Martin
Kenyada Alford, Arvey Martin (Source: JRLDC)

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.