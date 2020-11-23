Horry County police arrest 2 men in connection to drug trafficking case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police got a number of drugs, including cocaine and heroin, off the streets during an investigation.
Members of the Horry County Police Department’s Street Crime Unit were following up on a tip on Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road outside of Conway when they saw a vehicle believed to be involved in some thefts in the area.
They initiated a traffic stop and discovered one of the people in the car was wanted, and they were also in possession of drugs.
Police seized cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, crack, meth and a handgun.
Kenyada Alford faces several charges including trafficking cocaine and trafficking heroin. He’s currently at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Arvey Martin is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary. He was released on Monday on a $10,000 bond.
