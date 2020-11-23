Hartsville City Hall, The Key closes until further notice due to COVID-19 case

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Hartsville announced that its City Hall and The Key will be closed starting on Tuesday until further notice.
City officials said the facilities are being thoroughly sanitized after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“The City administration sincerely values the health and safety of staff and residents. With City Hall employees working in close quarters, this closure will allow the appropriate amount of time for sanitizing and for employees that may have been affected to be tested. We truly appreciate your patience and can’t wait to serve Hartsville in person again soon,” said city spokesperson Lauren Baker.
City offices were already scheduled to be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The City of Hartsville will make the following modifications for business operations:
City Hall (Finance)
- City Hall will be closed to the public.
- Water Bills may be paid:
- By drop box located in the alcove at City Hall, 100 E. Carolina Avenue, checks or money order only.
- By Mail: P.O. Drawer 2497, Hartsville, SC 29551, checks or money order only.
- Online at: https://hartsvillesc.csibillpay.com/Account/Login.aspx
- Automatic Bank Draft: https://www.hartsvillesc.gov/government/forms/utilities-bank-draft-payment-application/
- SPC Credit Union, 204 N. Fifth Street, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday – Friday (closed on Thanksgiving Day). Customers must have their bill and pay the full amount due with cash or personal check only. Drive thru option is available.
- Any additional business with the Finance Department may be taken care of by emailing finance@hartsvillesc.gov.
City Hall (Human Resources)
- The Human Resources Department will be closed to the public. They may be reached by email at human.resources@hartsvillesc.gov.
City Hall (Business Navigator)
- The Business Navigator will be closed to the public. Any business may be taken care of by calling 843.383.3025 or emailing navigator@hartsvillesc.gov.
- Business licenses may be obtained online at: https://www.hartsvillesc.gov/business-navigator/business-license/.
- Permits can be obtained by calling the Business Navigator at 843.383.3025 and online at: https://www.hartsvillesc.gov/business-navigator/permits/.
- Inspections will follow normal procedures. Call 843.383.3025 or email navigator@hartsvillesc.gov to schedule.
Municipal Court
- Traffic tickets may be paid online at: hartsvillesc.gov/government/municipal-court/
City Clerk
- The City Clerk can be reached by email at: city.clerk@hartsvillesc.gov.
The Key/Main Street Hartsville
- The Key to Your Hartsville will be closed to the public.
- All Tourism and Special Events inquiries may be made by leaving a voicemail at 843.917.0602 or email at specialevents@hartsvillesc.gov.
- All Main Street Hartsville inquiries may be made by leaving a voicemail at 843.917.0602 or email at info@mainstreethartsville.org.
