Hartsville City Hall, The Key closes until further notice due to COVID-19 case
City of Hartsville (Source: Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | November 23, 2020 at 9:32 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 9:32 PM

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Hartsville announced that its City Hall and The Key will be closed starting on Tuesday until further notice.

City officials said the facilities are being thoroughly sanitized after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“The City administration sincerely values the health and safety of staff and residents. With City Hall employees working in close quarters, this closure will allow the appropriate amount of time for sanitizing and for employees that may have been affected to be tested. We truly appreciate your patience and can’t wait to serve Hartsville in person again soon,” said city spokesperson Lauren Baker.

City offices were already scheduled to be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The City of Hartsville will make the following modifications for business operations:

City Hall (Finance)

City Hall (Human Resources)

City Hall (Business Navigator)

Municipal Court

City Clerk

The Key/Main Street Hartsville

  • The Key to Your Hartsville will be closed to the public.
  • All Tourism and Special Events inquiries may be made by leaving a voicemail at 843.917.0602 or email at specialevents@hartsvillesc.gov.
  • All Main Street Hartsville inquiries may be made by leaving a voicemail at 843.917.0602 or email at info@mainstreethartsville.org.

