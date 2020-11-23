Giving Thanks: Conway has way for people to share messages of thanks

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Thanksgiving is just days away, and the city of Conway wants to know what you’re thankful for this year.
Conway Downtown Alive and the city set up a chalkboard on Monday outside city hall.
It let’s people write what they’re thankful for and send messages of thanks.
Several people have already shared what they’re thankful for during this challenging year, including their dog, friends and family and city employees.
The board will be up throughout the week and is expected to be taken down on Friday, so head out there and write what you’re thankful for!
