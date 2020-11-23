Former NMB youth ministry director facing charges following sexual exploitation of minors investigation

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The former director of youth ministry at a North Myrtle Beach church remains in jail following his arrest earlier this month after an investigation targeting sexual exploitation of minors via the internet, church officials announced.
According to a letter to parishioners of the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Jacob Ouellette was arrested in connection with the investigation.
Online records from the Al Collins Detention Center in Charleston County state Ouellette was booked Nov. 8 on two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, and one count each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
He remains in jail as of Monday afternoon under no bond, jail records state.
The Nov. 10 letter posted on Our Lady Star of the Sea’s website states Ouellette was placed on administrative leave soon after church leaders learned of his arrest.
“This means he is suspended from his position and is not allowed to participate in parish or school activities or be on parish or school properties,” the letter states.
Ouellette has been working at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church since August 2019, the letter states. He volunteered at Holy Trinity Catholic School from 2016 to 2018 before being hired in October 2018, according to church leaders. Additionally, he volunteered at St. Andrew Catholic School for several months in 2019.
