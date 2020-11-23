FIRST ALERT: Nice start to the week, watching for Thanksgiving rain chance

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the mid-upper 50s. Today should be a nice day once the fog lifts out of the area. Highs will reach the upper 60s today with mostly sunny skies. If you have plans today, you’re in for a treat this afternoon and evening.
We will remain dry on Tuesday and Wednesday with the best rain chances arriving overnight Wednesday and into Thanksgiving. Highs Tuesday will drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will see those temperatures quickly rebound for Wednesday for any travel plans for the small thanksgiving outings this year.
A weakening cold front will begin to move into the area Wednesday night and push through on Thursday, keeping the rain chances scattered for those Thanksgiving plans. Is it a washout? Absolutely not. However, we are warm and humid and with this being a rather weak cold front, don’t expect to see some dramatic temperature drop behind the front. We will hold onto a few isolated rain chances as we head into Friday and Saturday as well.
