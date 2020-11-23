FIRST ALERT: Cool Tuesday, Thanksgiving showers possible

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Chilly weather Tuesday will give way to milder weather by Thanksgiving along with a chance of showers.
Tuesday will start off with plenty of sunshine that will give way to high clouds increasing by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s in the morning will warm toward 60 by the afternoon.
Milder weather will return on Wednesday as temperatures climb to 70. Skies will turn mostly cloudy to overcast by the afternoon with a stray light shower or two possible by late in the day.
The Thanksgiving forecast will feature a weak cold front drifting into the area. The front will bring cloudy skies for much of the day with a risk of a few light showers and sprinkles at times. Rain chances are only at 40% and no heavy rain is forecast. Despite clouds and showers, temperatures will remain very mild with morning temperatures in the lower 60s and afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 70s.
Black Friday shoppers will be greeted by mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Morning temperatures near 60 will climb to near 70 by the afternoon with a few sprinkles and areas of fog at times.
