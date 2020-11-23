FIRST ALERT: Chilly night ahead, Thanksgiving showers possible

Clear and chilly tonight. (Source: WMBF)
By Jamie Arnold | November 23, 2020 at 4:04 AM EST - Updated November 23 at 3:18 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Chilly weather tonight will give way to milder weather by Thanksgiving Day along with a chance of showers.

Skies will be clear tonight as temperatures drop quickly. Readings will drop into the upper 30s across the Pee Dee and into the lower 40s along the Grand Strand.

Tuesday will start off with plenty of sunshine that will give way to high clouds increasing by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb to near 60 by the afternoon.

Milder weather will return on Wednesday as temperatures climb to 70. Skies will turn mostly cloudy to overcast by the afternoon with a stray light shower or two possible by late in the day.

The Thanksgiving forecast will feature a weak cold front drifting into the area. The front will bring cloudy skies for much of the day with a risk of a few light showers and sprinkles at times. Rain chances are only at 40% and no heavy rain is forecast. Despite clouds and showers, temperatures will remain very mild with morning temperatures in the lower 60s and afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 70s.

Black Friday shoppers will be greeted by mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Morning temperatures near 60 will climb to near 70 by the afternoon with a few sprinkles and areas of fog at times.

