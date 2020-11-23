DHEC confirms rabid bobcat found in Florence; one dog exposed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A bobcat in Florence tested positive for rabies, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC officials said the rabid bobcat was found near Jefferson Drive and South Cashua Street. The bobcat was tested on Nov. 19 and was confirmed to have rabies on Nov. 20.
They said one dog was exposed and will be quarantined, which is required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. There are no reports of humans being exposed at this time.
Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch or contact with saliva or body fluids from the infected animal.
If your pet appears to have been exposed by the bobcat, or if your pet has wounds that you don’t know where they came from, you’re asked to contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Florence office at 843-661-4825 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday).
To report a bite or exposure outside of normal business hours, you’re asked to call DHEC at 888-847-0902.
This is the third animal in Florence County to test positive for rabies in 2020.
