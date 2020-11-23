DHEC announces over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 1,095 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 194,902 and those who have died to 3,987, health officials said.
In Horry County, there were 55 new cases, but no additional deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases in the state, click here. For confirmed deaths, click here.
There were 10,217 individual test results reported statewide to DHEC Sunday, not including antibody tests, health officials said. The percent-positive was 10.7%.
Additional information on hospital bed occupancy in the state can be found here.
For more information on COVID-19 testing in the state, click here.
