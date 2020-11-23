COVID-19 testing opportunities available before Thanksgiving in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – With the Thanksgiving holiday just days away, there are places available in the Grand Strand area offering rapid COVID-19 tests for those looking for peace of mind before gathering with family members.
The following rapid testing opportunities are available:
- Arc Point Labs – 9593 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach – Click here to schedule an appointment
- Beach Urgent Care – Seven locations across the Grand Strand – Click here for more information
- CVS locations
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is also offering a number of COVID-19 testing opportunities across the area. They are:
- Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach
- Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, The Rock Church, 1408 Mill Pond Rd., Conway
- Nov. 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Loris First Baptist Church, 3117 Main St., Loris
- Nov. 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Pawleys Island Community Church, 10304 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island
- Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kingstree Recreation Department, 375 Nelson Blvd., Kingstree
- Nov. 25, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, North Strand Recreation Center, 120 S. Hwy. 57, Little River
- Nov. 28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, CD Joyner Auditorium, 161 Elizabeth St., Marion
- Nov. 23 –25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Daily testing at local health departments. No appointment necessary. * Preregistration encouraged: call 1-855-472-3432 or on-line:
· Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield
· Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning
· Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway
· Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington
· Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon
· Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence
· Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown
· Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville
· Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City
· Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville
· Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Ste. B, Mullins
· Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville
· Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave N., Myrtle Beach
· Stephens Health Department, 107 State Hwy. 57 N., Little River
· Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter
· Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Ste. A, Kingstree
Community partners also play a role in South Carolina’s COVID-19 testing, according to a DHEC press release. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
- Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dillon Department of Social Services (DSS), 1211 S.C.-34, Dillon. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 24, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield CareSouth Carolina Center, 500 W. Blvd., Chesterfield. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- Nov. 24, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Marlboro-Clio Dollar General, 2594 SC-9, Clio. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- Nov. 24, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 24, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 24, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 25, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Lake View CareSouth Carolina Center, 103 N. Kemper St., Lake View. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- Nov. 25, 2 – 4 p.m., sponsored by Little River Medical Center, LRMC-Carolina Forest, 4220 Carolina Exchange Dr., Myrtle Beach. Call 843-663-8003 to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 25, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 25, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 25, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 27, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 27, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 27, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 28, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 28, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 28, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 29, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.