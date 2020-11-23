Suspect identified in Conway shooting that left one dead

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead following a shooting late Sunday night in Conway, according to officials.
June Wood, city of Conway spokesperson, said the victim was found in a parking lot in the 100 block of Rivertown Boulevard. The call was dispatched around 11:30 p.m., she added.
Patty Bellamy, deputy coroner for Horry County, identified the victim as 30-year-old Paul Mishoe, of Conway, who died at the scene.
A suspect is in custody, Wood said. City officials identified him as Stephen Denis O’Hara, and he is facing charges of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm.
The suspects remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.
The investigation is ongoing, and the Conway Police Department asks anyone with any information to call (843) 248-1790.
