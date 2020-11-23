CCU’s CJ Brewer named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week

The redshirt senior co-captain had a career day in the Chants’ first-ever win over the Mountaineers. Brewer totaled a career-high 14 tackles, which is also a team-high this season, and 3.0 tackles-for-loss which matched his team-high of 3.0 tackles-for-loss in the win over Kansas in the season opener on Sept. 12. He also added 1.5 sacks in the win with his solo sack coming on a third down on the Mountaineers’ last drive of the game.