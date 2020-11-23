Authorities charge 18-year-old with missing Dillon County man’s murder

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in a connection with the murder of a Dillon County man who was reported missing last month.
According to information from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Samir Khalil Dixon has been charged with murder and is in custody at the Dillon County Detention Center.
Dixon’s charge stems from the death of Shiffon Wells that occurred on Germantown Place in Dillon County on Oct. 19, investigators stated.
Wells was reported missing on that day.
