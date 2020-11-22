TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays expected after crash on Highway 501 leaves 1 injured

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic delays are now expected after a crash in Horry County left one person injured Sunday morning, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to a four-vehicle accident in the area of Highway 501 and Wild Wing Boulevard at around 9:39 a.m.
Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. Details about their injures were not immediately available.
Delays are expected on the Conway-bound lanes of Highway 501, according to HCFR.
The Conway Fire Department also responded to the crash, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is also on scene.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.