2 injured in crash on Highway 319, crews say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt in a crash late Saturday night in Horry County, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 319 and Salem Road at around 11:27 p.m. Saturday for a single-vehicle accident. HCFR added that the wreck also involved an entrapment.
The two people that were hurt were transported to the hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.