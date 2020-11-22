FIRST ALERT: Mild temperatures continue, rain increases into next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few isolated showers will be possible today, but most of these will stay along the coast. Areas inland across Florence and the Pee Dee will stay dry throughout the afternoon. Clouds will gradually increase across the entire area throughout tomorrow afternoon and evening as well. Temperatures will continue to stay quite mild into the low 70s for the beaches and areas inland.
As far as the next week goes, isolated rain chances look to continue through Monday with a brief cool down and period of sunshine for Tuesday. This cool down will be short lived as Wednesday and Thursday brings the return of upper 60s and low 70s.
As far as the holiday forecast goes, the return of scattered showers looks possible for Thanksgiving, especially during the morning hours. This will be a forecast we continue to fine tune and narrow down, especially once we head into the new work week.
