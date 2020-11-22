DHEC: SC reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the sixth straight day on Sunday, according to state health officials.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,066 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 193,787 since testing began earlier this year. DHEC also reported nine new deaths across the state, raising the death toll from the virus to 3,982.
Locally, Horry County saw 45 new cases on Sunday, while Florence County saw 13. None of the latest deaths reported occurred in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, according to DHEC.
DHEC also said 8,394 tests were reported to the agency on Saturday, and the percent positive was 12.7%. To date, over 2.5 million tests have been performed for South Carolinians.
