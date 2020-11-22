Authorities locate missing 2-year-old from Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have located a child that was reported missing from Robeson County early Sunday morning.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said authorities in Daytona Beach, Florida, found 2-year-old Cevin Shrader with her 17-year-old sister, Cholie Jacobs shortly before noon Sunday. Both were reported to be safe.
Deputies called to a home on Dorman Drive in Rowland at around 7:55 a.m. Sunday, where Shrader’s family first reported her missing.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.