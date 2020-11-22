Coastal Carolina slides down to No. 16 in latest AP Poll

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite a dramatic win over Appalachian State on Saturday, Coastal Carolina slightly slipped in this week’s AP Poll.
The Chants came in at No. 16 this week, down one spot from their previous ranking. CCU is also one spot ahead of a fellow unbeaten in the Group of Five in No. 17 Marshall.
Future CCU opponent Liberty dropped out of the poll this week after the Flames’ loss to North Carolina State. Louisiana-Lafayette, who clinched the Sun Belt West two weeks ago, moved up a spot to No. 23.
Elsewhere in the poll, the top eight teams in the country remained unchanged this week. Alabama kept its No. 1 ranking with a unanimous vote, while Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M rounded out the top five in that order.
No. 9 Oregon also marks the first Pac-12 team to be ranked in the Top 10 so far this season, while Northwestern also jumped to No. 11 in the poll after defeating Wisconsin on Saturday. The Badgers dropped from No. 10 to No. 18 this week.
CCU also moved up a spot in this week’s Amway Coaches’ Poll, up to No. 17.
The Chants are also expected to appear in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, which will be revealed Tuesday on ESPN.
CCU returns to action on Nov. 28 with a game at Texas State. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN+.
