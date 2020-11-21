University of South Carolina makes testing a priority as holiday break approaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Between Tuesday and Thursday of this week, the University of South Carolina tested nearly 4,000 students, faculty, and staff.
“I think that most people are definitely planning on getting tested,” said UofSC student McKenna Byrne.
With the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaching, the university says they have the resources to complete about 2,000 tests per day.
“Just to like protect my family and know if I have to quarantine when I get home,” explained Byrne.
Dr. Anthony Alberg, a professor of epidemiology at UofSC, says testing is critical for these students, as some plan to return home for the holidays.
“It’s very important to get tested because they are coming from an environment where there are risks just like anywhere, and the last thing that we would want is for families to have viral transmission from a college student heading home,” said Dr. Alberg.
Governor Henry McMaster echoed that sentiment in his COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday.
“Get tested before turkey,” said McMaster.
As the death toll from COVID-19 in South Carolina nears the 4,000 mark, health experts say the time is now to stop the spread.
“Over 190,000 cases, so we just really need to take all those protective measures we can now to avoid the worst-case scenario,” said Alberg.
University officials say the traffic at their testing locations has been steady and there is still time for students to get tested before heading home.
Classes at the University of South Carolina will be virtual for the rest of the fall semester following the break.
