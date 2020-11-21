Gamecocks handed fourth straight loss by Missouri

“First of all, let me say this. Congratulations to Missouri,” said Gamecocks interim head coach Mike Bobo. “I know they were short-handed and a good win by them. They played well enough to win. Did a nice job. It’s a bottom-line business and we didn’t get the W tonight. We know we’re judged on wins and losses, but I want to say one thing. I’m proud of that team out there tonight. I’m proud of those players. I’m proud of those coaches. There was no quit. We’re short-handed as well, but again, like I said in the middle of the week, there are no excuses and those guys continued to fight. There was just adversity after adversity tonight, opportunities to fold in this ball game, but there wasn’t any quit in this team.”