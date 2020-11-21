FIRST ALERT: Mild weekend ahead, showers into the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cool start to the day, temperatures will remain on the warm side through the rest of our Saturday. Highs temperatures will climb into the low 70s, which is unseasonably warm for late November. Clear skies and sunshine will remain through the rest of today as well.
A few isolated showers will be possible for our Sunday, but most of these will stay along the Grand Strand. Most areas inland across Florence and the Pee Dee will see partly to mostly sunny skies with dry conditions throughout the day. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s and low 70s for the second half of the weekend as well.
As far as the next week goes, isolated rain chances look to continue through Monday with a brief cool down and period of sunshine for Tuesday. This cool down will be short lived as Wednesday and Thursday brings the return of upper 60s and low 70s.
As far as the holiday forecast goes, the return of scattered showers looks possible for Thanksgiving, especially during the morning hours. This will be a forecast we continue to fine tune and narrow down, especially once we head into the new work week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.