DHEC: Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 26 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported in South Carolina Saturday, while the death toll continues to near 4,000.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,530 new cases statewide, bringing the total to 192,645 since testing began earlier this year. DHEC also reported 26 new deaths, raising the death toll to 3,974.
Locally, 91 cases were reported in Horry County on Saturday. Florence and Georgetown counties were the only other two with at least 10 new cases. Two new deaths were also reported in Horry County, both occurred in elderly patients.
For a further breakdown of new cases, click here. For a further breakdown of the latest deaths, click here.
DHEC also said 13,693 tests were results were reported statewide Friday, and the percent positive as 11.2%.
South Carolina hospitals report their information to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
For more information on testing and to find a clinic or event near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.