1 dead, another injured after crash in Florence County, troopers say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Florence County on Saturday, according to authorities.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck occurred at around 4:55 a.m. on Creek Road near Olive Lane.
Tidwell said a 2013 Dodge Ram was traveling south on Creek Road and ran off the right side of the road, striking a mailbox and a ditch before overturning several times.
He added that two there were two occupants in the vehicle, the driver and a passenger. The driver died as a result of the crash while the passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, according to Tidwell.
