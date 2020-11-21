Coast Guard rescues two men from capsized boat outside of North Charleston Jetties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coast Guard crews rescued have two people after their 40-foot boat capsized outside of the North Charleston Jetties Friday, the Coast Guard announced in a release.
Gerry Girardeau and his friend Bud Brown were making a familiar trip into the Charleston Harbor. The duo was caught between a large Container ship and the Charleston Jetties, which is a line of rocks protecting the mouth of the harbor.
“In a matter of minutes, it was right up on us steady blowing the horn,” Girardeau said.
A Coast Guard crew arrived on the scene and reportedly found the two men of the vessel as it was submerging. They were transferred to Station Charleston where a family member was waiting for them.
A Coast Guard Station Charleston watchstanders received the call from one of the men on the boat at 11:16 p.m., saying their vessel was taking on water and needed assistance.
“It just put us in panic mode because there was nothing but a big large ship on the left and we knew the jetties were on the right but we had no choice but to go to the right,” Brown said.
The two men had no medical concerns, according to the Coast Guard.
“Last night’s case demonstrates the importance of boater education and having life jackets readily available at a moment’s notice or even worn while boating,” Petty Officer First Class Jason Rieling said. “The men had the life jackets stowed and due to the rapid rise in water in the cabin couldn’t get them on.”
The Coast Guard says a commercial towing company is salvaging the vessel.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.