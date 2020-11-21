Bobo to lead Gamecocks into battle as interim coach vs. Mizzou

“They’re going ot commit to stopping the run and that’s obviously been our strong suit this year,” Bobo said. “It’s the run game. But it really doesn’t matter who they play. They pack the box. They’re an odd defense and they’ll reduce it down to what you call a Bear defense, or some of you might know it as ’46 defense’... and they’re going to play man-to-man coverage outside. They do a lot of movement inside, some line games, very similar to Texas A&M, which gave us some problems up front in blocking that movement.”