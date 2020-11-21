ACC: Clemson-Florida State game postponed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WMBF) - For the first time this season, the Clemson Tigers have seen one of their regularly-scheduled games be postponed.
The ACC announced Saturday morning that the Tigers’ game at Florida State will be postponed.
“The postponement follows this morning’s game conference call at which time both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game,” the conference said in a statement.
The game was originally scheduled to kick off at noon. It also comes as several games, including some in the ACC, were postponed or moved around due to health concerns.
Clemson University Athletic Director Dan Radakovich said he was “disappointed” with the decision on Twitter, and that the department has followed the conference’s medical protocols in preparation for the game.
Clemson’s next game will now be at home on Nov. 28 against Pittsburgh. A rescheduled date for the Florida State game was not immediately available.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.