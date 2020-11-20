23-year-old Livingstone College student dies from COVID-19 complications, school says

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 23-year-old student at Livingstone College has died due to complications from the coronavirus, the school announced.
Livingstone College President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins Sr. says officials learned that 23-year-old Jamesha Waddell, a senior, died Thursday morning.
Officials say Jamesha left campus on Sept. 19, 2020, and was self-isolating at home due to the COVID-19 virus.
While isolating at home, officials say Jamesha’s condition worsened, and she required hospitalization and intensive care. On Thursday morning, she died due to complications related to the COVID-19 virus.
“Our prayers and heartfelt condolences are extended to the Waddell family and her loved ones during this very difficult time. However, we should be reminded that earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. We are in communication with the family and will keep you posted as information becomes available,” Dr. Jenkins said.
Students in need of grief counseling may contact Rhonda Flowers-Corpening, our mental health counselor, at (704) 216-6990.
“As our student body prepares to depart from campus next week for winter break, we strongly urge everyone to remain vigilant in mitigating the spread of this virus by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands frequently. May God give us all strength and courage during this difficult time,” Dr. Jenkins said.
