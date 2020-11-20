Woman accused in death of missing Horry County man facing child neglect charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the two suspects charged in connection to the death of a man who was reported missing last month now faces child neglect charges.
Meagan Marie Jackson, 35, is charged with four counts of unlawful neglect of a child, according to jail records.
Authorities are expected to release additional information on these new charges later Friday.
Jackson, along with 37-year-old Chris Dontell, are charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in the death of Gregory Vincent Rice.
Dontell was employed with Horry County as a deputy coroner but has since been fired.
Rice, 46, was last heard from on Oct. 2 and was reported missing three days later.
His body was later found along the Little Pee River near Pitts Landing off Highway 378 at the Horry/Marion County line on Nov. 8, according to authorities.
Judge Steven John granted Jackson and Dontell bond on Thursday.
As of Friday morning, both remain behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
