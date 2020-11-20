WMBF Extra Point - Second round scores, highlights

By WMBF News Staff | November 20, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 12:07 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The second round of the high school football playoffs has arrived in South Carolina. Several area teams continue their quests for state titles, with many hitting the road in postseason action.

All scores are final:

CLASS 5A

Carolina Forest 42 - Dutch Fork 63

CLASS 4A

Myrtle Beach 49 - Beaufort 39

North Augusta 10 - North Myrtle Beach 35

CLASS 3A

Dillon 6 - Gilbert 37

CLASS 2A

Andrews 28 - Pelion 19

Barnwell 7 - Marion 21

CLASS A

Wagener-Salley 28 - Lamar 52

Lake View 30 - Carvers Bay 20

