WMBF Extra Point - Second round scores, highlights

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The second round of the high school football playoffs has arrived in South Carolina. Several area teams continue their quests for state titles, with many hitting the road in postseason action.
All scores are final:
CLASS 5A
Carolina Forest 42 - Dutch Fork 63
CLASS 4A
Myrtle Beach 49 - Beaufort 39
North Augusta 10 - North Myrtle Beach 35
CLASS 3A
Dillon 6 - Gilbert 37
CLASS 2A
Andrews 28 - Pelion 19
Barnwell 7 - Marion 21
CLASS A
Wagener-Salley 28 - Lamar 52
Lake View 30 - Carvers Bay 20
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.