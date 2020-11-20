Two wanted in string of burglaries in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are searching for two suspects wanted for several burglaries in Marion County.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries happened in the last week at stores along Highway 501.
Deputies say two of the burglaries occurred early Thursday morning.
Surveillance photos of the suspects were released by authorities on Friday.
If you have any information on the suspects, call the non-emergency dispatch line at 843-423-8399.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.